Historic building in California gold rush town burns in fire, officials say

SUTTER CREEK – A historic commercial building in a California gold rush town went up in flames early Friday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out at the former Palace Restaurant along Main Street in downtown Sutter Creek, according to Mayor Claire Gunselman, where the family-owned Sutter Greek Restaurant is now located. The building dates back to the 1800s.

Sutter Creek Police Department

The police department said Main Street was closed between Randolph Street and Handford Alley. The fire was contained to the building after it broke out around 1 a.m.

A woman who lived in the upstairs area of the building was rescued safely with her dog.

A salon next door was also lost in the fire. The woman who owns the business says it took her seven years to build it.

Gunselman said a homecoming parade was planned to make its way down the street later Friday and is expected to go on. A car show was also planned for Saturday.

Jackson Fire, Cal Fire, Amador Fire and Ione Fire helped the Sutter Creek Fire Department contain the fire.

It's unknown what caused the fire.

Sutter Creek has a population of about 2,500 people and is located 45 miles southeast of Sacramento. The town still maintains its gold rush features.