Large stack of walnuts catch fire in Sutter County, destroying storage facility

SUTTER COUNTY – Firefighters have been battling a third-alarm fire for hours on Sunday at a Sutter County walnut storage facility.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to a storage facility with a large amount of walnuts on the 10000 block of Garden Highway.

The fire has destroyed a building and the roof has partially collapsed.

By the evening hours, crews said the fire was under control but a large stack of walnuts was still burning. They say they need to remove walls and spread the walnuts, which are stacked about 20 feet high and about 60 feet wide, to knock the flames out.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

Fire crews from Sutter, Yuba and Colusa counties have responded to the fire.