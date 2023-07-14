Sutter County resident, 58, arrested in child porn investigation
SUTTER COUNTY – A Sutter County man has been arrested after a child pornography investigation, detectives say.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff's Office, they got a cyber tip last month from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children about someone in their jurisdiction allegedly uploading child porn.
Detectives soon focused their investigation on a residence in the community of Sutter.
The home was then served a search warrant and several electronic devices were seized. Thousands of child porn images and videos were found on those devices after a forensic investigation, detectives say.
Paul Wheeler, 58, was arrested by detectives and is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. He has been booked into Sutter County Jail.
