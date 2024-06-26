Roseville learning center, church placed on lockdown as authorities search for "dangerous" suspect

ROSEVILLE – A learning center and church in Roseville have been placed on lockdown as authorities search for a man they say ran from them when they responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Fiddyment Road and Baseline Road for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies said the man from inside the vehicle ran.

The suspect is considered to be dangerous, deputies say. Anyone who sees the suspect is urged not to contact him and call 911.

The Play Care Learning Center and St. Clare Catholic Church have been placed on lockdown as a perimeter has been set up on Fiddyment Road, Baseline Road and Junction Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5'10", wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

The Roseville Police Department is at the scene working with the sheriff's office.