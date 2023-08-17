"Suspicious" roadside fires along Greenback Lane in Orangevale under investigation

ORANGEVALE - Crews worked quickly to douse several suspicious grass fires that sprung up along a major Orangevale thoroughfare Wednesday afternoon.

The fires were first reported a little before 6 p.m. along the 8200 block of Greenback Lane. Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to the scene, with crews founding multiple roadside fires along the grass.

Several homes in the area were threatened by the flames. As captured in video taken by firefighters, at least a couple of trees also caught fire -- becoming a towering inferno for a time.

Crews arrived to find multiple road-side grass fire starts along Greenback ln, threatening several homes. Additional resources were started to assist, and the fire was knocked down. No damage to homes, several fences were damaged. No injuries reported, the fire is under… pic.twitter.com/5Huq3lECaf — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 17, 2023

The fires were put out before any homes could be damaged, but Metro Fire officials say some fences were damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fires is now under investigation, with officials saying that the circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious.