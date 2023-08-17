Watch CBS News
"Suspicious" roadside fires along Greenback Lane in Orangevale under investigation

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ORANGEVALE - Crews worked quickly to douse several suspicious grass fires that sprung up along a major Orangevale thoroughfare Wednesday afternoon.

The fires were first reported a little before 6 p.m. along the 8200 block of Greenback Lane. Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to the scene, with crews founding multiple roadside fires along the grass.

Several homes in the area were threatened by the flames. As captured in video taken by firefighters, at least a couple of trees also caught fire -- becoming a towering inferno for a time.

The fires were put out before any homes could be damaged, but Metro Fire officials say some fences were damaged.

No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fires is now under investigation, with officials saying that the circumstances surrounding the incident are suspicious.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 7:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

