Suspicious person in nearby neighborhood prompts lockdown at Grant Union High School

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A North Sacramento high school campus is on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby, officials say.

The Twin River School District says Grant Union High School was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 a.m. due to a suspicious person in the neighborhood.

No other details about the situation have been released. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 9:32 AM

