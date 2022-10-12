Suspicious person in nearby neighborhood prompts lockdown at Grant Union High School
SACRAMENTO – A North Sacramento high school campus is on a precautionary lockdown due to police activity nearby, officials say.
The Twin River School District says Grant Union High School was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 a.m. due to a suspicious person in the neighborhood.
No other details about the situation have been released.
