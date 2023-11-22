Watch CBS News
Suspicious package found at Vacaville post office prompts evacuations of nearby businesses

By Cecilio Padilla

VACAVILLE – Several businesses have been evacuated on Wednesday in Vacaville as authorities investigate a suspicious package found at the post office.

Vacaville police are telling people to avoid the area near the post office along 200 Prairie Court.

Investigators are at the scene dealing with a suspicious package, police said. No details about why the package was deemed suspicious have been released.

Police said all businesses on the east side of Peabody Road near the post office have been temporarily evacuated. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 12:16 PM PST

