Sheriff: No foul play suspected after woman, 89, found dead in Carmichael home

CARMICHAEL — An investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead in her Carmichael home Tuesday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the scene was along Lambeth Way, just northeast of the Fair Oaks Boulevard and Arden Way intersection.

Deputies say an 89-year-old woman died. Her son, who lives at the home, was detained initially and was reportedly uncooperative with deputies.

However, the sheriff's office says, their investigation has found no reason to suspect foul play in the woman's death. The man has since been released from custody.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.