Suspects tried to leave on public transit after stealing $2K worth of over-the-counter meds from Lathrop store

LATHROP – Two people were arrested in Lathrop over the weekend on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars worth of over-the-counter medications.

Lathrop police said, Saturday night, officers were out on patrol near the SaveMart shopping center when they got a report about a theft in progress. Thanks to being nearby, officers got to the scene in minutes – spotting the suspects trying to get away on public transit.

The suspects, a man and a woman, were promptly stopped by officers. More than $2,000 worth of stolen over-the-counter medication was found.

Investigators believe the two suspects are also linked to other organized retail thefts at the Lathtrop Target store recently.

Further, police said one of the suspects even admitted to stealing more over-the-counter medications from a Walgreens in town.

Both suspects, whose names have not been released, were arrested and booked on multiple felony charges.