Watch CBS News
Local News

2 suspects, including former MLB pitcher, ordered to stand trial in Lake Tahoe murder case

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Lake Tahoe murder suspects ordered to stand trial
Lake Tahoe murder suspects ordered to stand trial 00:28

PLACER COUNTY -- A judge ordered Thursday afternoon that the suspects in a Lake Tahoe murder case stand trial.

The decision comes after four days of testimony from witnesses, including the wife of the accused killer who is also the daughter of the victim taking the stand on Wednesday

Former MLB player Danny Serafini and former nanny Samanta Scott are charged with the murder of Serafini's father-in-law, Gary Sphor and the attempted murder of Sphor's wife. 

The couple were attacked inside Sphor's Lake Tahoe home back in 2021. 

The suspects are scheduled to be back in court in June. They have both pled not guilty. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 5:29 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.