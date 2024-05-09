2 suspects, including former MLB pitcher, ordered to stand trial in Lake Tahoe murder case

PLACER COUNTY -- A judge ordered Thursday afternoon that the suspects in a Lake Tahoe murder case stand trial.

The decision comes after four days of testimony from witnesses, including the wife of the accused killer who is also the daughter of the victim taking the stand on Wednesday.

Former MLB player Danny Serafini and former nanny Samanta Scott are charged with the murder of Serafini's father-in-law, Gary Sphor and the attempted murder of Sphor's wife.

The couple were attacked inside Sphor's Lake Tahoe home back in 2021.

The suspects are scheduled to be back in court in June. They have both pled not guilty.