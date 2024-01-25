Suspects in 2021 Woodland hotel homicide case arrested in Philadelphia

WOODLAND – Detectives say they have arrested the suspects in a 2021 Woodland homicide case in Philadelphia.

The original incident happened at the Quality Inn & Suites back on June 24, 2021. That morning, housekeeping staff called police to report finding a man dead inside a room.

Exactly how the man, a 67-year-old Arbuckle resident, died has still not been detailed. However, the incident was investigated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, Woodland police announced that they had actually made a break in the case back in 2023. Detectives had identified the suspects as being Philadelphia residents Markeec Brunson, 48, and Donald Womack, 46.

Brunson was arrested by Philadelphia police back on Aug. 6, 2023 in connection to the homicide, Woodland police say. Womack was apparently already in custody in Philadelphia by that time on different charges.

Both Brunson and Womack are being charged with homicide in connection to the Woodland incident, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office says.

Brunson was extradited back to Woodland on Jan. 12. Womack will also be extradited soon, police say.