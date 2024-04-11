Watch CBS News
Multiple suspects arrested for dumping nearly 34 tons of tires across Sacramento area

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Multiple suspects were arrested after nearly 34 tons of illegally dumped tires were removed from Sacramento and Placer counties, according to Sacramento County officials.

Between January and March, the county said thousands of tired were dumped on Eagles Nest Road near Mather Regional Park. The county also found tires near Deer Creek Hills Preserve that may be connected to the same suspects. 

In early March, rangers launched a surveillance operation and saw the suspects dumping tires on Dyer Lane in Placer County, just north of the Sacramento County line.

The rangers then followed the suspect back to the tire shop where they loaded up more tires and drove them to Eagles Nest Road, the county said. As the suspects were dumping the tires, the rangers arrested them. 

The suspects, who have not been identified, were booked into jail. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 11, 2024 / 4:53 PM PDT

