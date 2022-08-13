Suspects arrested in Vacaville armed robbery

VACAVILLE -- Two Brentwood men have been arrested for an armed robbery in Vacaville that occurred last week.

Last Saturday, just after 10 p.m., Vacaville Police received a call from a clerk at a food and liquor store saying it had just been robbed at gunpoint and the suspects left in a vehicle. The caller did not have a licensed plate number, just a description of the vehicle, according to police.

Officers immediately flooded into the area and began collecting statements and looking for evidence, as police dispatchers were checking city cameras for possible vehicle matches. One dispatcher discovered the suspect vehicle and its associated license plate, and found a connecting with activity in a particular area of nearby Fairfield, according to a news release.

Fairfield Police was notified, and detained the suspects who were connected to the earlier robbery by surveillance video.

Additionally, police recovered the stolen cash, an unserialized polymer 80 Glock-style handgun, a short barreled rifle and narcotics packaged for sale, according to Vacaville Police.

They arrested 35-year-old Phillip Drake III and 25-year-old Matties Williams, both of Brentwood, who were booked into the Solano County Jail on various charges related to armed robbery, weapons violations and narcotic sales.