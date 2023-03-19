Two suspects arrested following armed robbery in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Two suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery Friday.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning in the 1100 Block of 15th Street, according to a statement from the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento PD

Officers, who were already in the area, were notified of the robbery and responded to the scene. They attempted to detain the suspects, but the suspects ran away, sparking a foot pursuit. Additional officers responded to the scene to assist.

The suspects were eventually caught. Police say that during the pursuit, one of the suspects discarded an illegally possessed handgun, while the second suspect was also found to have a handgun they possessed illegally. The stolen property was recovered and both suspects were arrested for related charges.

Police have not released any further information about the suspects or the incident.