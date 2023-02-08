Suspects arrested after more than $12K worth of alcohol stolen in Vacaville smash and grab

VACAVILLE – A group of suspects who hit a Vacaville BevMo! store and allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol have been arrested.

Vacaville police say the burglary happened just after 2 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the scene within minutes of getting a door break alarm. They then found that someone had shattered the front door and made off with a lot of merchandise.

The stolen alcohol officers found in the back of the suspects' vehicle. Vacaville Police Department

Checking surveillance cameras around the city, police say they noticed car getting onto Interstate 80 without its headlights on around the time of the burglary. Suspiciously, the car's lights went back on once it hit the freeway.

A description of the suspicious vehicle was then broadcasted to nearby agencies and a Fairfield police officer soon spotted them. The officer tried to pull them over, but the car wouldn't stop – sparking a chase.

The suspects eventually hit the roundabout near Highway 12 and 113. Three people who were inside the car were then detained.

Police say 123 brand-new bottles of different kinds of alcohol – worth more than $12,500 in total – were found in the suspects' vehicle. Further, the vehicle had been allegedly stolen out of Stockton.

All three suspects – 30-year-old Juan Coy, 19-year-old Christian Krammer and a 16-year-old, all from Stockton – were arrested on burglary and other charges.