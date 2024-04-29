Suspects armed with hammers rob Rocklin store, police say
ROCKLIN – Police are investigating a robbery in Rocklin that saw suspects apparently armed with hammers.
The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the Walmart shopping center on Crossings Drive.
Rocklin police confirmed that two masked suspects went into a store at that shopping center and demanded money from the cash registers.
It's unclear how much money, if any, was stolen.
Officers say the suspects were last seen getting onto the freeway in a black sedan with no license plates. No further description of the vehicle or suspects was available.
Police are warning citizens that an increased police presence will be in the area as they investigate the scene.