Suspects armed with hammers rob Rocklin store, police say

ROCKLIN – Police are investigating a robbery in Rocklin that saw suspects apparently armed with hammers.

The incident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the Walmart shopping center on Crossings Drive.

Rocklin police confirmed that two masked suspects went into a store at that shopping center and demanded money from the cash registers.

It's unclear how much money, if any, was stolen.

There will be an increased police presence near the Walmart Crossings while officers and detectives investigate a robbery. At approximately, 10:25 this morning, two masked suspects entered the store with hammers demanding money out of the cash registers. They fled towards the freeway in a black sedan without license plates. We will update as appropriate. Posted by Rocklin Police Department on Monday, April 29, 2024

Officers say the suspects were last seen getting onto the freeway in a black sedan with no license plates. No further description of the vehicle or suspects was available.

Police are warning citizens that an increased police presence will be in the area as they investigate the scene.