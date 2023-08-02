Suspected Vacaville peeping Tom arrested at Kentucky Street home

VACAVILLE — Vacaville investigators said on Wednesday that a suspected peeping Tom has been taken into custody.

Corey Harvey, 53, was booked into the Solano County Jail and faces four counts of misdemeanor illegal peeping into an inhabited dwelling.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, the most recent incident happened on July 23 on West Street. A woman reported she had seen someone looking inside her home in the early morning.

Later that same day, a man who lives on Peach Tree Avenue reported to police that he believed the person he caught looking into his home in May was the same subject at the center of social media posts regarding a man peeping into windows near his neighborhood.

Detectives identified Harvey as the suspected peeper involved in each incident through obtained surveillance footage and other information gathered.

Before the West Street incident, Vacaville police had known of three prior incidents in total involving a suspect matching Harvey's description. Each occurred within the last year and within a few blocks of Kentucky Street, where Harvey was arrested at his home Wednesday morning.

Vacaville police also obtained a warrant to search Harvey's residence.