Suspected serial storage unit burglar in Sacramento has warrant for arrest in San Francisco

SACRAMENTO — A suspected Sacramento-area serial storage unit burglar was released on bond in September and has a warrant out for his arrest in the Bay Area for firearm-related offenses.

Erik Kennard was arrested back on July 20 when law enforcement officials located him at his own storage unit after serving a search warrant at his Arden-Arcade apartment, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.

Kennard is accused of using his storefront to sell the property he stole from units across various area including Sacramento, Rio Linda, Antelope, Orangevale, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, and Roseville. To date, more than 20 burglary victims have been identified, investigators said. Some of those items included a stolen motorcycle, guns, lock-picking equipment and metal knuckles.

Detectives began linking Kennard to several crimes after one victim spotted a vehicle outside their Rio Linda storage unit with their belongings inside the vehicle. The victim was able to record video of Kennard, who fled on foot when the victim alerted the facility and the gates were locked.

Kennard's fingerprints were taken at the Rio Linda scene and were linked to several of the other storage unit incidents, investigators said.

Kennard, a convicted felon, faced charges in connection to four separate storage unit burglaries, as well as firearms-related offenses. In addition to the stolen property that was recovered by law enforcement, authorities also seized nearly a dozen rifles, three shotguns, one handgun, over 50 rifle magazines, and over 100 handgun magazines.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

On September 30, he posted a $100,000 bond and was released from custody. Investigators say Kennard currently has an active felony warrant out for his arrest in San Francisco for having a firearm.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is continuing their investigation into Kennard's potential link to other storage unit burglaries. The department asks that anyone who may recognize Kennard from other incidents or has information related to the previous burglaries contact the department.