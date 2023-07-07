Suspected serial "peeping tom" behind bars for the third time for same offense

CAMERON PARK -- A suspected serial "peeping tom" is back behind bars for the third time for the same offense.

Darren Duncan was arrested on July 5 after an investigation found that he may have been connected to a series of peeping offenses on Granada Drive.

Duncan was first arrested in 2020 and then again in 2021 on misdemeanor peeping offenses.

Two years later, he was arrested for the same thing but was released on bail. He was placed on probation and wore an ankle monitor.

Just recently, detectives suspected Duncan was at it again and think he even violated a restraining order.

The latest incident comes two years after Duncan was seen on surveillance video peering into Shawn O'Donnell's home late at night.

"This guy needs to spend a lot more time in jail and stay in jail," O'Donnell said.

Since then, O'Donnell has installed additional security cameras and raised the fence surrounding his home by two feet.

"I didn't know if the justice system was going to let him back out and he was going to go back out and do the same thing again," O'Donnell said.

Duncan is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday at 1:30 p.m. Investigators are asking the public, if they believe they are victims, to contact detectives with the El Dorado County Sheriff's office.