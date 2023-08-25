Suspected Sacramento coffee shop burglar arrested after break-in

SACRAMENTO – The suspect in an early morning burglary of a Sacramento coffee shop has been arrested.

Sacramento police said the incident happened on Tuesday. From body camera footage taken by an officer responding to the scene, the suspect broke into the Peet's Coffee along the 3100 block of Folsom Boulevard by shattering a glass door.

Officers quickly took a look at surveillance footage from the store and were able to identify the suspect.

The suspect was soon found nearby and was detained by officers before eventually being arrested.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect arrested.

On 8/22/2023 officers responded to the 3100 block of Folsom Blvd regarding a report of a business burglary. During the... Posted by Sacramento Police Department on Friday, August 25, 2023