Suspected DUI driver crashes into vehicles at Roseville used car dealership

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE — A driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs crashed into several cars at a Roseville dealership earlier this week, police said Thursday.

It happened Tuesday night at the Roseville Auto Center used car dealership on Riverside Drive after the business had closed.

After crashing into the vehicles in the lot, the suspect called police to report he had been run off the road. Surveillance footage from the area showed no other vehicles were involved, the Roseville Police Department said.

Responding officers then took the suspect into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence. His name has not yet been released.

No injuries were reported in the collisions.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 8:53 PM PDT

