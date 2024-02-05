Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 injured after suspected drunk driver misses turn, crashes into tree in Sacramento County

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – One person died and three others were injured after a suspected drunk driver missed a turn and crashed into a tree deep in southern Sacramento County over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The collision happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday along New Hope Road, near the San Joaquin County border west of Galt and just north of Thornton.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on New Hope Road, just north of West New Hope Road, when he failed to make a 90-degree turn and veered off the roadway, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

A 48-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was ejected when the car collided head-on into a tree. She died at the scene. The driver suffered major injuries in the crash. Two other passengers – ages 12 and 13 – suffered minor injuries.

The CHP said alcohol impairment contributed to the crash.

All four people were from the Herald area of Sacramento County, just northeast of Galt.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 3:35 PM PST

