1 dead, 3 injured after suspected drunk driver misses turn, crashes into tree in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO – One person died and three others were injured after a suspected drunk driver missed a turn and crashed into a tree deep in southern Sacramento County over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The collision happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday along New Hope Road, near the San Joaquin County border west of Galt and just north of Thornton.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on New Hope Road, just north of West New Hope Road, when he failed to make a 90-degree turn and veered off the roadway, the California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said.

A 48-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was ejected when the car collided head-on into a tree. She died at the scene. The driver suffered major injuries in the crash. Two other passengers – ages 12 and 13 – suffered minor injuries.

The CHP said alcohol impairment contributed to the crash.

All four people were from the Herald area of Sacramento County, just northeast of Galt.