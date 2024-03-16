At least 2 killed, man shot in possible domestic violence case in Yuba City, police say

At least 2 killed in what appears to be a domestic incident in Yuba City

YUBA CITY - A woman and suspect are dead and another man was shot multiple times in what police believe was a domestic violence case in Yuba City early Saturday morning, police say.

At about 2 a.m., police responded to Northgate Drive and East Onstott Road for reports of shots fired.

On the 1200 block of Northgate Drive, officers found a woman dead and a man with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment. Officers then found a man dead inside a vehicle nearby.

Detectives learned the suspect and the woman were in a previous relationship. Police said the suspect was found dead with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The woman's death is being investigated as a homicide in what appears to be a domestic violence case. Police said her injuries are undetermined at this time.

The suspect is described as a 36-year-old man and the victims are described as a 34-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man. The 21-year-old's latest condition is unknown.

The case remains under investigation and the identification of the three has not been released.

