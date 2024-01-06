"Quite possible our deputy saved this man's life": Suspect with loaded gun arrested in Modesto area attack

MODESTO - A man possibly saved by a deputy in south Modesto walked away with minor injuries after authorities said he was attacked by four men, including a suspect with a loaded gun.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Deputy McCarty was on patrol Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Dallas Street and Butte Avenue in unincorporated south Modesto.

McCarty found four men attacking another man. This is when the four suspects took off and dropped a weapon.

Deputies said the victim reported the primary attacker, 19-year-old Modesto resident Keynu Bordeau, was armed with a gun.

Bordeau was eventually located and arrested. An investigation revealed he had a loaded, unserialized polymer 80 "ghost gun."

Deputies said Bordeau racked the slide to chamber a round and pointed the gun at the victim. Then Deputy McCarty arrived and the suspects took off.

"The victim was able [to] survive his attack with only minor facial injuries and no shots being fired," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "It is quite possible our deputy saved this man's life."

Bordeau was booked into jail for assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in public, assault and battery.