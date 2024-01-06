Watch CBS News
Local News

"Quite possible our deputy saved this man's life": Suspect with loaded gun arrested in Modesto area attack

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO - A man possibly saved by a deputy in south Modesto walked away with minor injuries after authorities said he was attacked by four men, including a suspect with a loaded gun.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said Deputy McCarty was on patrol Saturday around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Dallas Street and Butte Avenue in unincorporated south Modesto. 

McCarty found four men attacking another man. This is when the four suspects took off and dropped a weapon. 

Deputies said the victim reported the primary attacker, 19-year-old Modesto resident Keynu Bordeau, was armed with a gun.

Bordeau was eventually located and arrested. An investigation revealed he had a loaded, unserialized polymer 80 "ghost gun." 

Deputies said Bordeau racked the slide to chamber a round and pointed the gun at the victim. Then Deputy McCarty arrived and the suspects took off. 

"The victim was able [to] survive his attack with only minor facial injuries and no shots being fired," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "It is quite possible our deputy saved this man's life."

Bordeau was booked into jail for assault with a firearm, brandishing a firearm, being a felon in possession of a gun, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in public, assault and battery.  

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 6, 2024 / 5:05 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.