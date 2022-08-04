Suspect wanted on multiple charges arrested with help of sheriff K9 near Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY – A wanted suspect has been arrested after a search in unincorporated Oakdale on Thursday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the 5500 block of Ellenwood Drive. Residents in the area were urged to stay inside for the time being.

Law enforcement officers put up a perimeter and started searching.

Just after noon, deputies announced that the suspect – now identified as 28-year-old Modesto resident Jeremy Goodman – had been arrested. A K9 helped in the apprehension, deputies say, which happened near Claribel Road.

Deputies say Goodman was originally wanted on warrants out of Livermore and Modesto for identity theft and fraud charges. He also allegedly had an altercation with a bail bond agent the night before.