Suspect wanted in 2019 Sacramento County child abuse death case arrested in Stockton

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A suspect in a case of alleged child abuse that led to the death of a 13-month-old in 2019 has been arrested after years as a fugitive.

The original incident happened back on Aug. 2, 2019. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Regianah Nash allegedly left her 13-month-old child in a bathtub with her two-year-old disabled sister and eight-year-old cousin.

Nash allegedly went out to run errands with her sister and didn't come home for some time. When she did come home, that's when Nash found the 13-month-old unresponsive in the bathtub.

Nash took all the children to the hospital in her own vehicle instead of calling 911. The 13-month-old was then pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says.

Detectives say Nash claimed she had to rush out of the home due to an emergency her sister was having. She told deputies she was only gone for no more than 15 minutes, but detectives say Nash later admitted to being gone for 90 minutes.

An arrest warrant was later issued against Nash and she was taken into custody in May 2021. However, the sheriff's office says she was released later that same day due to California's zero-bail policy.

Since then, the sheriff's office says Nash has missed court hearings in February 2022 and January 2023.

Nash was eventually arrested on Thursday in Stockton at a family member's house, the sheriff's office says. She's now being held without bail.