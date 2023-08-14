Man turns himself in for shooting death of another man in Stockton
STOCKTON — A man has turned himself in for a deadly shooting that happened earlier in the week in Stockton, authorities said Sunday night.
Tyrece Smith, 45, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces a homicide charge for an August 10 hooting on West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Officers responded to a man shot just after 10:30 a.m. on the day of the shooting and found the victim dead on arrival, the Stockton Police Department said in a news release hours after the shooting.
The victim has not yet been identified.
The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this time.
