Suspect who stabbed a victim in Tracy multiple times has been arrested

TRACY -- A victim who suffered from multiple stab wounds is in critical but stable condition, according to the Tracy Police Department.

The victim was found with the stab wounds on Monday, April 10, just before 10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Cabrillo Drive, and police officers sent the victim to a local hospital.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as Joriel Francia, a 26-year-old man from Tracy, and provided a description and possible places where he might be at since he fled before the police arrived.

Francia was later found the next morning in Tracy and arrested without further incident for attempted murder. He has been since been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

The incident did not pose any danger to the community as there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim.

This is an active investigation conducted by the General Investigations Unit. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Kenneth Steele at Kenneth.Steele@TracyPD.com or (209) 831-6600.