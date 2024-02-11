Suspect takes off after crashing into K-9 unit, injuring pedestrian in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - Deputies are searching for a suspect who took off after crashing into a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle, which then crashed into a pedestrian on Sunday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 10:15 p.m. when the K-9 unit was traveling north on Franklin Boulevard. The deputy was driving through a green light at the Brookfield Drive intersection.

Deputies said the other vehicle was traveling south on Franklin Boulevard and attempted to turn east on Brookfield Drive against a red light and struck the K-9 vehicle.

At the time of the crash, a man and his son were standing at the corner. Deputies said the suspect's vehicle forced the K-9 vehicle toward the father and son, striking the son.

The child was conscious and taken to the hospital. Deputies said he is expected to survive.

The driver of the vehicle took off running and has not been located as of 11 p.m.

The deputy and K-9 are OK.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.