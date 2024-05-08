Suspect sought after crashing stolen car in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE -- Police are searching for a suspect who crashed a stolen car in South Lake Tahoe after he took off from them Wednesday afternoon.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said officers located an Audi that was stolen out of Sacramento heading toward the Y from Meyers.

The driver didn't stop and took off through the Y at high speeds.

When officers caught up with the vehicle, they found it crashed in front of the BevMo on Emerald Bay Road, but the driver was nowhere in sight.

A perimeter was set and officers searched the area using a K9, drone and CHP helicopter, but the suspect wasn't found.

The suspect was described as a white man, about 5'8" - 5'10" with short curly hair. Officers believe he's in his 20s and was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Officers also believe he was the only person in the car.

They do not believe there is a threat to the public.