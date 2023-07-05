Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect shot by authorities in potential hostage situation in Shasta County

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect shot by authorities in Shasta County
Suspect shot by authorities in Shasta County 00:59

OAK RUN — A suspect was shot by law enforcement officials during a possible hostage situation in Shasta County, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the Mineral School Road area of the Oak Run community, east of Redding.

According to the sheriff's office, California Highway Patrol aircrews observed the potential hostage situation in action. Sometime later, investigators engaged in a shootout with the suspect.

No law enforcement officials were injured. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office said there is no current public safety threat.

First published on July 5, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.