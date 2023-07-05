Suspect shot by authorities in potential hostage situation in Shasta County

OAK RUN — A suspect was shot by law enforcement officials during a possible hostage situation in Shasta County, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

The Shasta County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the Mineral School Road area of the Oak Run community, east of Redding.

According to the sheriff's office, California Highway Patrol aircrews observed the potential hostage situation in action. Sometime later, investigators engaged in a shootout with the suspect.

No law enforcement officials were injured. The suspect's condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office said there is no current public safety threat.