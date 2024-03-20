Watch CBS News
Suspect restrained by Good Samaritan after attack near Folsom parking garage

FOLSOM - A Good Samaritan intervened in an attack and restrained a suspect until officers arrived and arrested him in Folsom on Tuesday, the Folsom Police Department said.  

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a man acting erratically near the Sutter Street parking garage. Officers said the man was waving his arms, pacing and yelling at people. 

While dispatchers were talking to the person on the phone, the suspect reportedly attacked a woman who was walking by. Police said the man kicked her after pushing her to the ground. 

The man on the phone with dispatchers intervened and restrained the man until officers arrived on the scene and detained him. 

Another person in the area helped the woman until officers arrived.

Police said officers then learned the suspect used a racial phrase toward the victim before the attack. 

The crime appeared to be a misdemeanor battery charge with a hate crime enhancement. The suspect, a homeless man identified as 59-year-old Mamikon Shushanyan, was arrested and released on a citation. 

But officers then learned the woman suffered a fracture, which elevated the crime to a felony. 

Police said they returned to the area and found Shushanyan. He was arrested for battery with a hate crime enhancement and was booked into the Sacramento County Jail.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 8:03 PM PDT

