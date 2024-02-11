Suspect on the loose after 2 shot in Stockton on Sunday

STOCKTON - A suspect is on the loose after two people were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds in Stockton on Sunday afternoon, the Stockton Police Department said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on the 1500 block of Eleventh Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman and a juvenile boy shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK, police said.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

Police in Stockton are also investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning. This shooting happened on the 200 block of E Yorkshire Drive after police responded to a domestic call at about 1 a.m.

Police said a 36-year-old woman died and a 61-year-old man was arrested. They have not been identified.