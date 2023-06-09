Suspect leads officers on short chase in east Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – A major road in Elk Grove was blocked as officers dealt with a suspect who led officers on a chase Thursday night.

Elk Grove police said they were trying to get the suspect to get out of his vehicle near Waterman and Bond roads. The suspect had led officers on a short chase through east Elk Grove.

Police Activity



Waterman Rd. is closed between Bond and Sheldon while officers attempt to get the driver to exit his vehicle, which is stopped, after he led officers on a short pursuit through east Elk Grove.



Please avoid the area and use alternate routes.



Follow here for… pic.twitter.com/7TYb4iLQ6y — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) June 9, 2023

Exactly what prompted the chase has not been disclosed by police.

Waterman Road was closed between Bond and Sheldon roads due to the situation. Police urged people to avoid the area for the time being.

Police announced shortly before 11 p.m. that the suspect had been detained.

No other details about the incident have been released.