Suspect leads CHP officers on chase right up to Davis hospital's ER door

DAVIS – Less-than-lethal munitions were deployed to help arrest a suspect who led officers on a chase that ended at Sutter Davis Hospital, authorities said.

Davis police said they were first alerted about the situation a little after 10 a.m. Monday.

California Highway Patrol reported that they were chasing a stolen vehicle and that the suspect was getting close to Davis city limits.

The suspect managed to pull into the parking lot of Sutter Davis Hospital – right in front of the emergency room. The hospital then went on lockdown.

Scene of the incident in front of Sutter Davis Hospital. Julie Barrios/Viewer photo

Authorities said the suspect refused to surrender, leading to officers deploying less-than-lethal munitions. Davis police note that these weapons sound similar to a gunshot.

The suspect was arrested, police said. Authorities have not released the suspect's name at this point.

Sutter Davis Hospital sits right off the Highway 113 freeway in West Davis. However, it's unclear if the suspect had led officers down that freeway.