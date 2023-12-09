Suspect in Yuba City burglary, police chase on the loose

YUBA CITY - A search is on for a burglary suspect who led police on a chase from Yuba City into Marysville Friday night.

At about 8 p.m., officers responded to a burglary at a home where several items, including a Dodge Charger, were stolen.

The gray Charger was later seen driving near the 7-Eleven on Bridge Street. When an officer attempted to pull the driver over, police said the suspect took off into Marysville.

The car was left running in the middle of I Street. Police said three people inside the vehicle took off running.

A person who was out of breath was found nearby, but police said they didn't believe it was the driver. They said the person lives a block away from where the burglary happened.

Officers returned the stolen items to the owner.

No one has been arrested at this time. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information can contact the Yuba City Police Department.