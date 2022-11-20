Suspect in 1999 killing of Yuba City woman has been found, arrested in Mexico

YUBA CITY — A suspect in the killing of a Yuba City woman in 1999 was found and arrested in Mexico.

According to Yuba City Police, on Jul. 26, 1999, officers responded to the 600 block of Queens Avenue in response to a homicide.

During the beginning stages of their investigation, police discovered that 32-year-old Bianca Duenas-Arellano was allegedly killed by her estranged husband, 27-year-old Francisco Arellano.

Police say that after he killed Bianca, Arellano fled to Mexico with their two children.

Francisco Arellano Yuba City PD

In 1999, police obtained a search warrant, but they could not locate Arellano over the next 20 years. In 2019, investigators learned that Arellano was in Morales, Mexico.

The Yuba City Police Department and the Sutter County District Attorney's Office worked with the Office of Internal Affairs to start the extradition process. On June. 22, 2022, Arellano, now 51 years old, was arrested in Morales with the help of the U.S. Marshalls.

The news release made no mention of the two children, who would now be adults, that he took with him to Mexico.

On Nov. 18, Arellano was extradited into the U.S. and transported by Yuba City police to the Sutter County Jail.

He is currently in custody for homicide on a no-bail warrant.