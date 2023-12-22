Suspect in teen's 2019 killing in Tracy arrested in Mexico

TRACY — A man accused of killing a teenager in Tracy in 2019 has been arrested in Mexico, authorities said Friday.

Antonio Flores-Cuellar was booked into Mexican jail on Thursday and is awaiting transport back to California, the Tracy Police Department said.

Investigators identified Flores-Cuellar as a suspect in the homicide of 18-year-old Andrea Cervantes on June 22, 2019. Tracy police officers received a report of a possible dead body in an apartment along West Carlton Way. Cervantes was located deceased inside.

Detectives soon after identified Flores-Cuellar as a suspect in Cervantes' killing but were unable to locate him.

Tracy police said the suspect and victim knew each other. Information regarding a motive for the killing was not released.