Suspect in stolen vehicle in custody after chase ends near Sac State campus

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A suspect accused of driving a stolen vehicle was taken into custody after leading a pursuit that ended near Sacramento State, authorities said Monday afternoon.

The pursuit started at around 2:20 p.m. when a Sacramento County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit spotted the vehicle near Alhambra Boulevard and K Street in East Sacramento.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, was driving "crazy" in an attempt to escape, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said. Due to the nature of the suspect's driving, the K-9 unit called off the pursuit and air support took over.

Once in the area of the Sac State campus, the driver jumped out of the stolen vehicle and ran into a parking structure near the campus arboretum. It is unclear exactly when and where the suspect was located, but the sheriff's office said, about an hour after the chase began, that this person was in custody.

Photos from the scene show the front bumper of the vehicle had come off.

Additionally, a passenger who was in the vehicle during the chase was detained. An arrest of this person was not announced.

No injuries were reported during the chase or capture of the suspect, authorities said.

The Sacramento State Police Department said there was no active threat to the campus and all law enforcement officials had cleared the scene.

The California Highway Patrol and an air unit from the Sacramento Police Department assisted with the incident.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 3:41 PM

