Suspect in stolen car leads Elk Grove officers on chase, crashes into golf course pond

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

ELK GROVE – Officers say a suspect in a stolen car crashed into a golf course pond while trying to get away in Elk Grove Friday morning.

The Elk Grove Police Department said, around 9:40 a.m., officers spotted a car near Laguna and Big Horn boulevards that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver allegedly sped away.

This sparked a chase that eventually saw the suspect drive down an embankment and into the Emerald Lakes Golf Course.

It was there that the suspect then crashed into a pond on the course.

Officers soon arrested the suspect, identified by police as Dakota Rhea. The suspect is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and felony evading.

Police said a tow truck was later able to pull the car out of the pond. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 4:18 PM

