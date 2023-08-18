Suspect in stolen car leads Elk Grove officers on chase, crashes into golf course pond
ELK GROVE – Officers say a suspect in a stolen car crashed into a golf course pond while trying to get away in Elk Grove Friday morning.
The Elk Grove Police Department said, around 9:40 a.m., officers spotted a car near Laguna and Big Horn boulevards that had been reported stolen. Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver allegedly sped away.
This sparked a chase that eventually saw the suspect drive down an embankment and into the Emerald Lakes Golf Course.
It was there that the suspect then crashed into a pond on the course.
Officers soon arrested the suspect, identified by police as Dakota Rhea. The suspect is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, reckless driving, hit-and-run, and felony evading.
Police said a tow truck was later able to pull the car out of the pond.
for more features.