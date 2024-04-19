Suspect in south Sacramento shooting, standoff arrested in Yuba County

YUBA COUNTY -- A suspect in a standoff and shooting in south Sacramento earlier this week was arrested during a traffic stop in Yuba County on Friday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies arrested 41-year-old Manuel Martinez during a traffic stop. He is expected to be booked into the Sacramento County Jail for attempted murder.

Martinez was wanted in connection with a standoff on the 7700 block of Southland Way that forced several residents to evacuate.

It all started around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday when California Highway Patrol South Sacramento officers responded to the area for a complaint. When they arrived, the suspect fired multiple shots at them before taking off from the area, authorities said.

The CHP officer did not return fire and was not injured.

Around 11 p.m., a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the home was cleared but the suspect was never found.