Suspect in several Roseville burglaries arrested during probation check

ROSEVILLE - A suspect in several burglaries in the Roseville area was arrested during a probation check earlier this month, the Roseville Police Department said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was connected to five burglaries at businesses between January 13 and February 1. Roseville police said surveillance video and its Real-Time Crime Center were able to identify the suspect.

A probation officer was checking in with the suspect on February 1 when officers said they found clothing, tools, shoes and stolen property from the burglaries.

The suspect was previously arrested by Elk Grove Police Department in December 2023 for burglary and was released on his recognizance.

He was on two counts of probation, one being mandatory supervision.