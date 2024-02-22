Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in several Roseville burglaries arrested during probation check

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROSEVILLE - A suspect in several burglaries in the Roseville area was arrested during a probation check earlier this month, the Roseville Police Department said.

The suspect, who was not identified, was connected to five burglaries at businesses between January 13 and February 1. Roseville police said surveillance video and its Real-Time Crime Center were able to identify the suspect.

A probation officer was checking in with the suspect on February 1 when officers said they found clothing, tools, shoes and stolen property from the burglaries.

The suspect was previously arrested by Elk Grove Police Department in December 2023 for burglary and was released on his recognizance.

He was on two counts of probation, one being mandatory supervision.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 3:18 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.