Suspect in San Joaquin County double homicide arrested in Missouri

Arrest made in Missouri in conenction to Lodi double homicide

LODI — Authorities have made an arrest after two people were shot and killed in Lodi earlier this week.

A photo shows 41-year-old Oscar Hernandez, who was arrested in Missouri on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, in connection to a double homicide in Lodi that happened on Monday, October 16, 2023. Lodi Police Department

In a brief news conference on Wednesday held by the Lodi Police Department and the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was identified as 41-year-old Oscar Hernandez.

Hernandez was arrested earlier in the day in Missouri, officials said. U.S. Marshals tracked Hernandez's vehicle and cell phone to an area outside St. Louis. He is awaiting transport back to San Joquin County to face charges related to the killings. Those charges have not yet been revealed.

Additionally, officials announced that the two killed in the shooting were believed to be related to Hernandez.

Investigators also addressed online rumors that the shooting could have been spurred by a sexual assault, but nothing was confirmed and they say they are investigating everything.

It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Monday along the 1100 block of South Central Avenue. Officers located the two gunshot victims inside a home there.

The San Joaquin County medical examiner identified both victims Tuesday as 36-year-old Silverio Cazares Gayosso and 49-year-old Fernando Rodriguez, both of Lodi. One of the two was pronounced dead at the scene, Lodi police said, while the other person died later at an area hospital.

Investigators said they believe the shootings were a targeted attack with no active threat to the public.