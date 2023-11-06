Suspect in Rocklin Pick-n-Pull burglary arrested after search

ROCKLIN – Police in Rocklin say a drone helped them track and catch a suspected car scrapyard burglar over the weekend.

Officers say, late Friday night, they got an alarm call at the Pick-n-Pull. Further, the alarm company told officers that they spotted the suspect on video inside the business.

A police perimeter was set up and a drone was deployed. The suspect was then seen trying to get out from the back of the business before jumping some fences and trying to hide in some trees.

With the help of units from the Placer County Sheriff's Office and Roseville police, a "systematic" search of the area was done.

Eventually, police say they found the suspect hiding in a tree and he was arrested.

The name of the suspect hasn't been released, but Rocklin police say he's facing charges of burglary and resisting arrest.