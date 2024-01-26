Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after standoff between police at south Sacramento home

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – One person has been detained after a situation in a south Sacramento neighborhood overnight that saw someone fire off a shotgun.

Sacramento police said they first got a report about a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. Friday along the 7500 block of Amherst Street.

Officers said the victim in the incident also called in and reported that two people had exited a house, one holding a bat and the other armed with a shotgun. At least one round was fired by the shotgun-wielding suspect, police said.

The victim left the scene unhurt, calling police in the process.

Officers soon surrounded the home and tried to call out to the suspect, who eventually surrendered a couple of hours later.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect detained.  

First published on January 26, 2024 / 7:38 AM PST

