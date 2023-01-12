Suspect in custody after lengthy chase that ended in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL – A suspect is in custody after authorities say he led law enforcement officers on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they originally got a call for service about threats with a gun. Exactly where the call originated has not been made clear.

Deputies were able to catch up to the suspect, but the person then led them on a chase that went on for about an hour.

Spike strips were then used, deputies say, and the vehicle stopped near Manzanita and Lincoln avenues in the Carmichael area.

The suspect them barricaded themselves and didn't give up until around 5:30 a.m.