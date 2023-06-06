Suspect in custody after chase in stolen car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man is in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a chase and then climbing onto the roof of a pub on J Street in Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says authorities tried to pull over suspect for a traffic violation near the Sacramento Executive Airport around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies say the car had been reported stolen.

It's unclear how long deputies were chasing the suspect, but he eventually bailed near J and 18th streets and managed to get onto the roof of a pub in the area.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Francisco J. Perez, eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Deputies also allegedly found a gun inside the car he was driving.

No injuries were reported.