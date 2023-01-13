Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody, scene clear after bomb threat at Department of Human Assistance

SACRAMENTO — A bomb threat prompted evacuations at the Department of Human Assistance.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Ryan Marin walked into the department with a backpack and said he had a bomb, which also caused a disruption at the light rail station between 28th and R street.

He was taken into custody, and police turned their attention toward the backpack.

During their investigation, officers determined that the backpack was filled with personal items and no bomb.

At this time, Marin has been charged with threatening public employees/officers and criminal threats.

