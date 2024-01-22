Suspect in Citrus Heights deadly stabbing arrested in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — Authorities in Roseville arrested a man suspected of a deadly stabbing that happened over the weekend in Citrus Heights.

Steven Cardenas, 35, was arrested Monday evening by Citrus Heights and Roseville police in the area of Cirby Way and Roseville Road, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.

Cardenas, who Citrus Heights police say has a history of arrests and encounters with them, faces a murder charge after a man was found just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the ground with stab wounds outside a Citrus Heights business.

The victim was declared dead at the scene by medics. His name has not yet been released.

Citrus Heights detectives said it was learned that Cardenas and the victim were both homeless and knew each other. A motive for the stabbing is not yet known.