Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in at least 3 south Sacramento robberies in June arrested

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they have arrested a suspect in at least three recent south Sacramento robberies.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, detectives with the Neighborhood Crimes Unit have been looking into three particular robberies that happened in June that looked to be related.

Exactly what similarities there were between the robberies has not been disclosed, but detectives soon identified the suspect as 31-year-old Sacramento resident Terrance Boxley. Officers showed up at Boxley's residence on Tuesday and arrested him.

Evidence from the robberies was discovered after a search of Boxley's home, detectives say.

Boxley has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing robbery-related charges. Detectives are continuing to investigate the robberies and other possibly related incidents. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 2:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.