Suspect in at least 3 south Sacramento robberies in June arrested
SACRAMENTO – Detectives say they have arrested a suspect in at least three recent south Sacramento robberies.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, detectives with the Neighborhood Crimes Unit have been looking into three particular robberies that happened in June that looked to be related.
Exactly what similarities there were between the robberies has not been disclosed, but detectives soon identified the suspect as 31-year-old Sacramento resident Terrance Boxley. Officers showed up at Boxley's residence on Tuesday and arrested him.
Evidence from the robberies was discovered after a search of Boxley's home, detectives say.
Boxley has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing robbery-related charges. Detectives are continuing to investigate the robberies and other possibly related incidents.
